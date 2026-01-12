/Love, Glamour & Limelight! Couples who made a stylish arrival at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song arrived for the award show and were all smiles for the camera. The Hollywood actor received a warm welcome and said to the crowd as they cheered for him, "Wow, thanks, guys. It's been 35 years since I've been to the Globes. Thanks for welcoming me back; that's really nice of you guys. I know it's weird seeing me outside the holiday season, but shockingly, I do exist all year round. I promise you." The actor looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, while Brenda exuded grace in a black gown and bold cutouts around the midriff.