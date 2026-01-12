/Love, Glamour & Limelight! Couples who made a stylish arrival at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to George Clooney-Amal Clooney, several celebrity couples graced the red carpet for one of the most talked about award shows, the Golden Globes 2026.
The 83rd Golden Globe Award show took place at the Beverly Hilton. Several celebrity couples, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and more. Let's take a look at pairs who made a stylish splash on the red carpet.
The power couple, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, looked elegant in every way. Priyanka is seen looking stunning in an off-shoulder blue gown with minimal accessories and glam makeup. While Nick Jonas exuded swag in a tuxedo.
Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons coordinated in dark tones on the dark carpet. Dunst was in an emerald Tom Ford dress and accessorised it with Fred Leighton and Anita Ko jewels and Gianvito Rossi shoes, while Plemons was in a classic tuxedo.
George and Amal Clooney turned the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2026 into a date night event. The couple looked radiant in their outfits. Amal looked gorgeous in a red Balmain gown with a sweetheart neckline and accessorised it with Cartier diamond rings and a white gold tennis bracelet with wavy hair. While George Clooney was sporting a black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song arrived for the award show and were all smiles for the camera. The Hollywood actor received a warm welcome and said to the crowd as they cheered for him, "Wow, thanks, guys. It's been 35 years since I've been to the Globes. Thanks for welcoming me back; that's really nice of you guys. I know it's weird seeing me outside the holiday season, but shockingly, I do exist all year round. I promise you." The actor looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, while Brenda exuded grace in a black gown and bold cutouts around the midriff.
The Black Swan actress Mila Kunis and actor Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a rare outing together at the 2026 Golden Globes. Mila Kunis was one of the presenters during the ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton. Mila looked gorgeous in a strapless white gown featuring a patterned design and corset-style top, while Ashton Kutcher kept it classic with a black tuxedo.
US actress Ryan Michelle Bathe and actor Sterling K. Brown attended the event together. Ryan looked ethereal in a white strapless gown with minimal jewellery, while Sterling K. Brown was seen in a shiny formal outfit, paired with black pants.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, stepped out for the award event. The couple held hands as they posed for photos together. The Fast and Furious actor wore a classic black tuxedo to the awards show, while his singer wife wore a gold glitter thigh-split gown.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were picture-perfect for the award show as they stepped out onto the red carpet and posed for photos together. Emily was looking stunning as always in a white gown with a cape, while John exuded swag in an all-black outfit with a turtleneck and some thick-framed glasses.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez stunned in the contrasting outfits, and the PDA moment they shared was one of the highlights of the red carpet arrival. The singer-actress looked stunning in the beautiful floor-length body-con black velvet dress, with a feathered white bustier. Meanwhile, Benny Blanco wore a black three-piece suit set up with black dress boots.