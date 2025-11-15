/K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Vernon's mother called out over controversial post; Here's what we know

K-pop group SEVENTEEN is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons, as one of the members, Vernon, has sparked anger among netizens. Her post, which is being deemed as towards BTS by ARMYs, has raised eyebrows, and many are calling her out. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Controversy surrounding Vernon's mother; netizens' reaction

In a long post about SEVENTEEN, HYBE, and BTS, Vernon's mother took to her Facebook profile and wrote a long post about SEVENTEEN, HYBE, and BTS. She pointed out that HYBE counted on SEVENTEEN to cover lost sales once BTS went to complete their mandatory military service.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This has not gone down well with many, and they took to the comment section to call her out. One user wrote, “Lol, I knew Seventeen felt envy, hatred & resentment towards BTS for their success & prestige, but Vernon's mom hating & envying them too is just another level of insanity! Imagine the level of frustration Vernon's mom must feel seeing that Seventeen isn't even half as successful as BTS!”.

Moreover, accusations of Vernon's mother being a supporter of United States President Donald Trump are making the rounds online and are based on other Facebook posts on her personal account. They also recalled a past event when SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi allegedly liked a “shady” reel towards BTS.

Vernon's mother responds to backlash

After coming under fire for her comments, Vernon's mother replied to multiple tweets, including those accusing her of shading BTS and her support for Donald Trump. She wrote, “I have always liked BTS and never said anything disparaging about them, and the political characterisation is ridiculous. My position is that no single political figure is worthy of such dedication as you imagine. It’s not easy, but being able to see through the deceptions is the key to unlocking our imprisonment.”

She further wrote, "I recall lyrics in BTS songs talking about such personal integrity on the path to self-actualisation inspired by the philosophy of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell and the hero’s journey that each of us walks."

All about SEVENTEEN

South Korean band SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat.

They are considered a "self-producing" idol group, with the members involved in songwriting, music production, and choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances.