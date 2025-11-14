/From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the thriller show stars Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, who kills his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh, in his determination to become the next Prime Minister. However, his nasty move gets caught by a close party member, Anuradha, played by Dimple Kapadia, who blackmails him for the seat in exchange for her silence about his role in his father's death.