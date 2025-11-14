/From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

From Maharani to House of Cards, OTT platforms are filled with gripping political shows. Take a look at the list of the 6 best intense web shows showcasing great plot twists, conspiracies of government, political power, and conflicts.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a CIA operative, is on a mission to find a U.S. Marine Sergeant, Nicholas Brody. The story takes a dramatic turn when she is convinced that Brody has been armed and turned by al-Qaeda and is planning a terrorist attack.
Where to watch: ZEE5
From the early 1990s in Bihar, Huma Qureshi, as Rani Bharti, transformed her life from being a housewife to now opposing a political party. After her husband's murder, she is planning to continue her fight for power in the state politics.
Where to watch: Netflix
One of the most gripping political shows features Frank Underwood, a Democrat, appointed as the Secretary of State. He makes a plan to seek revenge on the people who betrayed him while he gains popularity and rises to power.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Téa Leoni plays Elizabeth McCord, a smart and former CIA analyst. The story takes a dramatic turn when she is unexpectedly appointed as the Secretary of State. While handling political battles and global crises, she is trying to maintain her life while working at the White House and her family life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the thriller show stars Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, who kills his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh, in his determination to become the next Prime Minister. However, his nasty move gets caught by a close party member, Anuradha, played by Dimple Kapadia, who blackmails him for the seat in exchange for her silence about his role in his father's death.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Vikrant Massey as Samar, a journalist, who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning that happened in Gujarat, in which 59 pilgrims lost their lives. Years later, another reporter discovers his hidden report. They uncover a conspiracy involving powerful figures, facing threats as they pursue the truth.