/Smile? You smile! Millie Bobby Brown shouts on paps at Stranger Things event

Millie Bobby Brown lost her cool at the premiere of a Stranger Things event in London when a cameraman asked the actress to smile while she was posing on the red carpet.
Millie Bobby Brown doesn't like objections. The entire world is gearing up for the release of Stranger Things season 5, and the entire cast of the show is busy promoting it. And recently, during the premiere of season 5 in London, Brown had a heated moment.
Brown, who has been in the limelight since the age of 11, has seen her fair share of struggles with the media, paparazzi, and the intense scrutiny she has faced over the years.
On Thursday (Nov 13), Brown attended the Stranger Things premiere in London. Like all other times, the actress was dressed in a stunning black corset dress. Walking on the red carpet with a straight-faced expression, the actress was asked to smile, and that's what agitated her.
When a photographer shouted, ''Smile.''
''Smile? You smile!'' the Netflix star said in an angry expression, before she walked away from the red carpet.
The clips from the event have gone viral across the internet.
For the event, the actress was dolled up in a stunning, sleek dress with a cream corset and a tulle asymmetrical fabric covering her thighs, along with a matching skirt flowing on the ground. The actress tied her hair in a loose style with minimal accessories.
Brown, along with the other Stranger Things cast, has embarked on the press tour for the final season. Before London, the entire Stranger Things clan had attended the Los Angeles premiere, even when Millie chose to wear a black outfit.
Speaking to Variety, the actress said that she has opted to wear a black outfit ''for the funeral of the show.''
"This dress kind of embodies the darkness of the show this season," she told the outlet. "I'm really excited for everyone to see how dark the season gets."
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set for release, and the fourthcoming season will see the final battle between the Hawkins gang and Vecna.
Season 5th will release in three parts: Volume 1 - Nov. 26, 2025, Volume 2 - Dec. 25, 2025 and The Finale - Dec. 31, 2025.
“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” reads the synopsis.