/Smile? You smile! Millie Bobby Brown shouts on paps at Stranger Things event

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't like objections. The entire world is gearing up for the release of Stranger Things season 5, and the entire cast of the show is busy promoting it. And recently, during the premiere of season 5 in London, Brown had a heated moment.

Brown, who has been in the limelight since the age of 11, has seen her fair share of struggles with the media, paparazzi, and the intense scrutiny she has faced over the years.

Millie Bobby Brown slams paps at Stranger Things premiere

On Thursday (Nov 13), Brown attended the Stranger Things premiere in London. Like all other times, the actress was dressed in a stunning black corset dress. Walking on the red carpet with a straight-faced expression, the actress was asked to smile, and that's what agitated her.

When a photographer shouted, ''Smile.''

''Smile? You smile!'' the Netflix star said in an angry expression, before she walked away from the red carpet.

The clips from the event have gone viral across the internet.

For the event, the actress was dolled up in a stunning, sleek dress with a cream corset and a tulle asymmetrical fabric covering her thighs, along with a matching skirt flowing on the ground. The actress tied her hair in a loose style with minimal accessories.



Brown, along with the other Stranger Things cast, has embarked on the press tour for the final season. Before London, the entire Stranger Things clan had attended the Los Angeles premiere, even when Millie chose to wear a black outfit.

Speaking to Variety, the actress said that she has opted to wear a black outfit ''for the funeral of the show.''

"This dress kind of embodies the darkness of the show this season," she told the outlet. "I'm really excited for everyone to see how dark the season gets."

What is the release date of Stranger Things season 5?

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set for release, and the fourthcoming season will see the final battle between the Hawkins gang and Vecna.

Season 5th will release in three parts: Volume 1 - Nov. 26, 2025, Volume 2 - Dec. 25, 2025 and The Finale - Dec. 31, 2025.

What will Stranger Things S5 be about?