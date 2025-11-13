Stranger Things, the hit sci-fi series, is coming to an end. Debuted in 2016, the Netflix show created by the Duffer Brothers has become a cultural phenomenon as it gripped millions and billions of eyes with its nostalgic world and monsters from another world.

After a long wait, Stranger Things is officially coming back with its fifth and final season. The Hawkins OG gang, comprising Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Sadie Sink (Max), come together to fight Vecna, who has vanished.

To tease the fans, the makers have released the first few minutes of the show, and it takes the audience back to the first episode when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing. The tease revealed that Vecna may have been there since season 1.

For those wondering about Stranger Things episode details, timings, and more, here are all the details

Stranger Things season 5 release schedule

The Duffer Brothers and Netflix have decided to release the final season in three parts. Volume 1 will release on 26th November, Volume 2 on 25th December, and the finale will release on 31st December.

Volume 1 - 26th November

Chapter One: The Crawl

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of...

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap

Chapter Four: Sorcerer

Volume 2 - 25th December

Chapter Five: Shock Jock

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz

Chapter Seven: The Bridge



The finale



Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up

What will Stranger Things season 5 be about?

After the shocking ending of season 4, the final season will be all about the battle between the Hawkings gang and Vecna.

The battle is going to be emotional and one of the darkest.

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding," reads the official plot synopsis.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

