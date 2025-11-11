/Stranger Things 5: Meet the new faces joining the Hawkins cast

Stranger Things fifth and final season is set to release in three parts, with two volumes on Nov 26 and Dec 25, 2025, and the finale on Dec 31.
The world is preparing for one last adventure in the Hawkins world. The much-awaited Stranger Things season 5 is set to drop, and before the final battle begins, here's a look at the new additions in the fifth and final season, who'll be in the fight with Vecna, or otherwise.
The trailer for the upcoming season 5 is out, and Hawkins is under lockdown after the barrier between Hawkins and the Upside Down breaks, merging the two worlds. With the old faces returning, the audience will also see new faces joining the nerds, teens, and adults in the fight against Vecna.
In the fifth and final season, Fisher will play the role of Holly Wheeler, the youngest among all siblings. Nell will play the grown-up version of the little sweet girl, who has been there from season 1, but this time, the character takes center stage, and The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that she will be a "centerpiece" in season 5.
The another new character in the fifth and final season is Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow. However, much is not known about his character. But as per the Netflix description, he's a classmate of Holly's, and is not her friend.
''He’s rude to adults and a bully to those his age, spoiled, and has quite a potty mouth,'' reads the description.
Eleven, beware! Linda Hamilton will play the significant role of Dr. Kay in the fifth and final season, and Eleven will be on her radar. She is the new head scientist overseeing the military occupation in Hawkins, taking over Dr. Brenner's work after he died in season 4. However, he will not be completely absent from the season, but will appear in the flashbacks.
''Dr Kay is smart, intimidating, and the latest adversary for our group. Her work is her singular focus, and she ruthlessly pursues her goals. She’s hunting Eleven (Brown) — and wants to find her alive,'' reads the description.
Alex Breaux, known for his role in American Primeval, will make his debut in the Hawkins world. He will be in the team against Eleven and will be working with Dr Kay. Although, he's part of the military, but his all focus will be on how to find Eleven.