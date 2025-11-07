/Stranger Things season 5: Netflix unveils first five minutes from show | Watch

The hype around Stranger Things season 5 is growing with each day. Ever since the trailer was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting for the first part of the final season to be released. To make it more exciting and happening, the makers have now unveiled the first five minutes from the show, and fans can't keep calm.

First five minutes of Stranger Things 5 clip; netizens' reaction

Streaming giant Netflix took to social media platforms and shared a clip which has been titled “November 12, 1983. Watch the first 5 minutes of Stranger Things season 5 now.” The clip goes back to the scene where it all began in season one. The scene replays the evening when Will Byers disappeared, who is now the eerie forest of the Upside Down. Will, who is alone and terrified, hiding inside the makeshift tent, is almost attacked by the monstrous Demogorgon.

Followed by the chase, in the closing scene, Vecna returns and confronts Will with a promise, in which he says, "At long last, we can begin. You and I, we're going to do such beautiful things together." The episode has been titled "Crawl, and these few minutes of the scenes have made fans more curious.

Soon after the video was dropped, excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Back to where it all began." Another user wrote, "Oh my days! I was saying the other day when we were watching season 1 that we were 100% going back to this season! Now, everybody, quiet; my shows are on." “Shhh everyone, my show is on,” wrote the third user.

Stranger Things season 5: Cast, episodes, theories and more

The fifth and final season of the science fiction horror drama show Stranger Things will be streaming on Netflix. The season will consist of eight episodes and is set to be released in three parts, with two volumes on November 26 and December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31.

Stranger Things season 5 will focus on the events after a year of the fourth season, in the fall of 1987. The group seeks to find and kill Vecna after the Rifts opened in Hawkins.

Earlier, the Duffer Brothers dropped a major hint about the character of Will. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the final season will give answers to two major questions: what the Upside Down really is and why Will was taken away in season 1.