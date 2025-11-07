/Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite amid bullying claims, fans rejoice

Is everything fine between Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour? It seems so! The two stars had a warm reunion at the season five premiere in Los Angeles after the Daily Mail reported that she had filed a harassment complaint against him.

In the popular Netflix show, Millie and David’s characters, Eleven and Jim Hopper, her adoptive father, share a deep, personal bond.

Millie Bobby Brown reunites with David Harbour at the Stranger Things premiere

Sending everyone into shock, the two stars arrived at the premiere of the forthcoming season in Los Angeles together. They posed for the shutterbugs, and it was evident that it was as if nothing had happened between them.

Twinning in black outfits, the onscreen father-and-daughter duo looked visibly happy as they talked, hugged, and posed together.

For the premiere of the fifth and final season, Millie was dressed in a beautiful, curve-hugging black dress with sheer and fringe detailing. She tied her hair up in a rough bun and accessorised her look with diamond earrings and a ring. Meanwhile, David looked suave in a black suit.

Netflix has shared a video of Brown and Harbour from the premiere with the caption, "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹"

Watching the unexpected reunion amid allegations swirling, fans were thrilled.

One Instagram user commeted,''Good to know those rumors were false.''

Another user wrote,''YESSSS OMG THE ROUMOURS WERE NEVER TRUE!!!''

All about Millie Bobby Brown's allegation against David Harbour:

Ahead of the Stranger Things finale, the Daily Mail reported that the 21-year-old actress has filed a formal harassment and bullying complaint with, 'pages and pages of accusations.'

Harbour, 50, who is already facing allegations of cheating on his estranged wife, singer-songwriter Lily Allen, has allegedly harassed and bullied Millie. The complaint was filed against Harbour before filming began on the sci-fi series's final season.