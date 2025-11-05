/Stranger Things rich List: Meet the Hawkins Gang with the highest Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown played the role of Eleven in the highly acclaimed Netflix series. As per the reporting from Parade, Millie Bobby Brown's estimated net worth is approximately $14 million and is one of the richest in the Hawkins Gang. Millie began her acting career at the age of 12 in the popular show Stranger Things, where she gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the main character. Along with it, Millie also works as a producer and runs successful business ventures, like Florence by Mills and partnerships with big brands like Converse, and her long-running collaboration deal with Calvin Klein.