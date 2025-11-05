/Stranger Things rich List: Meet the Hawkins Gang with the highest Net Worth

Stranger Things Season 5 is approaching the OTT platform and is expected to rekindle the excitement among the viewers. In the meantime, before the new season officially premieres, let's explore the net worth of the Hawkins Gang and find out who among them is the richest.
The new season of Stranger Things is coming, which will definitely give nostalgic vibes with a diverse array of entertainment, suspense, thriller, and mystery. By the time while the team is preparing and polishing itself, let's meet the members of the famous Hawkins gang of the series, and know who is the richest of them? The data is taken from the Parade.
Millie Bobby Brown played the role of Eleven in the highly acclaimed Netflix series. As per the reporting from Parade, Millie Bobby Brown's estimated net worth is approximately $14 million and is one of the richest in the Hawkins Gang. Millie began her acting career at the age of 12 in the popular show Stranger Things, where she gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the main character. Along with it, Millie also works as a producer and runs successful business ventures, like Florence by Mills and partnerships with big brands like Converse, and her long-running collaboration deal with Calvin Klein.
As per the reporting from Parade, Finn Wolfhard has an approximate net worth of $4 million. Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, musician, and film director. He has gained popularity for his role as Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series Stranger Things. The actor rose to fame with his tremendous work in It Chapter Two and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He then successfully extended his career and started working as a director while making Night Shifts and co-directed the feature film Hell of a Summer, which premiered at the famous Toronto International Film Festival.
Caleb Reginald McLaughlin is an American actor. He gained vast recognition playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things and has secured an approximate net worth of $3 million, as per Parade. The actor began his career playing infant Simba in The Lion King and moved forward with big roles in many projects like Concrete Cowboy and The Book of Clarence.
Gaetano John Matarazzo, popularly known as Gaten Matarazzo, is an American actor and singer. The actor played the role of Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series Stranger Things, and as per Parade, he has a net worth of $5 million. Along with garnering popularity in the sci-fi series, he is also known for his voice-over in the most popular Angry Birds 2.
Noah Cameron Schnapp is an American actor. He created a wide fanbase with his role as Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. Reportedly, Cameron has an approximate net worth of $4 million. Despite gaining so much popularity with his acting career, Noah is running his business ventures like TBH, a snack company, and also has a large following on his YouTube channel.
Sadie Sink played the role of Max Mayfield in the Netflix series Stranger Things. The actress has joined the team from Season 2. She has garnered fame for her role and has an approximate net worth of $1 million, as per Parade. She primarily works as an American actress and has started her career in the theatre. Sink made an appearance in the horror film trilogy Fear Street, the Taylor Swift-directed short film All Too Well, and ultimately earned the title of a prolific celebrity.