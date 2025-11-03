/Stranger Things actor David Harbour's old comments about Millie Bobby Brown resurfaces amid harassment claims, 'Millie and I have always...'

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is making headlines again, but not for good reasons. After being accused of cheating by his ex-wife, Lily Allen, during their open marriage, he is again under scrutiny after several reports claiming Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him surfaced.

As per Radaronline, Brown allegedly lodged a formal complaint consisting of “pages and pages of accusations” before the shooting for season 5 of Stranger Things began. Reportedly, a months-long internal investigation was held, and the 21-year-old actress was accompanied by a personal representative on the sets for safety.

Old statements resurface online

Though Netflix has not issued a public statement so far, the controversy has gained a lot of attention on the internet. Recently, Harbour’s old comments about his and Brown's relationship have resurfaced on social media, and fans can't stop talking about it.

Videos and quotes of Harbour’s 2021 appearance on That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast are being shared widely, in which the actor spoke about the young star, who was 12 when shooting for Stranger Things began in 2016. "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young,” Harbour said in the podcast. “I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry… I’ve always felt this deep fatherly affection for her,” he further added.

In another interview with Esquire Spain, a couple of years ago, the actor also talked about mentoring the younger cast, which includes Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and others.

NO claims of sexual misconduct

While the investigation is confidential, Radaronline claimed that Millie's allegations do not include any sexual misconduct. Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Brown (Eleven) play the characters of father and daughter in Netflix's iconic sci-fi series Stranger Things, and the OTT giant reportedly had stricter on-set supervision and new communication protocols during the Season 5 shoot.

Final season amid the controversy

Amid the allegations and internal inquiry, the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things is set to start streaming from November 26 (Part 1). Part 2 arrives on December 25, and the episode will be released on December 31.

Said to be one of Hollywood’s highest-paid young stars, Millie Bobby Brown has not addressed the matter publicly. She has married actor-model Jake Bongiovi and manages an animal rescue center in Georgia. For now, the claims are unconfirmed, and Netflix has yet to make a comment on the accusation.

