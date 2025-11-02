/Millie Bobby Brown accuses Stranger Things co-star David Harbour of 'bullying' and 'harassment'

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has landed in another controversy after facing cheating allegations from his estranged wife, singer-songwriter Lily Allen. Reports suggest that Millie Bobby Brown has allegedly accused co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment.

Ahead of the Stranger Things finale, this accusation has triggered a detailed internal investigation at Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and David Harbour, who plays her on-screen adoptive father Jim Hopper, are two of the most popular characters of the series, and the fifth and final chapter of Stranger Things will begin streaming later this month.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the accusation?

As per The Mail, the 21-year-old actress had filed a formal harassment and bullying complaint before filming began for Season 5. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Netflix has declined to comment on the investigation, but reports say the streaming platform will “never comment” on internal investigations, yet its silence is being interpreted as telling. One insider told The Mail, “The fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes.”

It is said that Brown reportedly had a personal representative with her on set while shooting for the final series.

David Harbour’s personal troubles

This is not the first controversy Harbour has landed in; he is simultaneously facing scrutiny over his split from singer Lily Allen. As per reports, her latest album, West End Girl, alleges infidelity during their marriage.

Reportedly, Harbour had an affair with New Orleans costume designer Natalie Tippett. Sources say Lily stood by Harbour during the “brutal” investigation involving Brown.

Stranger Things Season 5

Created by Duffer Brothers in 2016, Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular series. Along with sci-fi and horror, the show has 1980s nostalgia, making it quite popular among the fans. Coming to the season 5 cast, it marks the return of Brown (Eleven), Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers).

The OTT giant has revealed that Stranger Things 5 will be released in three volumes. Volume 1 on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the last episode on December 31, 2025.