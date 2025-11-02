/Sean Diddy Combs's FIRST photo in prison, fans react to his SHOCKING new look

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently serving his 50-month sentence inside New Jersey’s Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution for prostitution-related charges, but has managed to re-enter the public eye. The first clear image of the 55-year-old rap mogul has surfaced online, grabbing the attention of netizens across social media.

Shared by TMZ, the image was taken on October 31, 2025, during recreation hours at the low-security facility. In the photo, the Bad Boy Records founder can be spotted bundled up in a blue jacket, sweatpants, and an orange prison-issued beanie. The 55-year-old rapper, who was once a flamboyant hip-hop icon, looks completely "unrecognisable," as he walks alone on the cold October morning and has become a topic of conversation among fans.

Diddy in prison

As per a report by The US Sun, this is the first time the public has seen Combs clearly since his arrest in September 2024. Earlier during the high-profile trial, only sketches offered glimpses as cameras were banned from his court proceedings.

Besides a jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Diddy was convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution. As per the Bureau of Prisons, his estimated release date is May 8, 2028.

Earlier, he was held at MDC Brooklyn for almost a year. Before his legal team appealed for access to rehabilitation programs and a safer environment, leading to Diddy's transfer to Fort Dix. As per reports, former inmates state that the facility is less restrictive than MDC, but still a harsh environment for anyone accustomed to luxury.

According to a report by TMZ, Sean Diddy has already started working a job inside the prison, assigned to the laundry room.

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the photo hit the internet, fans flooded social media with reactions. Some users showed sympathy for his visibly aged look by saying that prison appears to have “broken his spirit.” Others joked about his grey beard, calling him “Grandpa Diddy” and “Silver Fox Combs.”

But many comments also pointed to karma, relating to the disturbing testimonies heard in court from former partners, including Cassie Ventura, who alleged years of abuse, manipulation, and drug-fueled “freak-offs” with escorts. During sentencing, Diddy apologized publicly, saying, “I failed you as a son and I’m sorry,” before turning to victims of domestic violence and adding, “I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

