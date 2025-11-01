/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly sexually assaulted music producer, masturbated on Biggie Smalls’ shirt | Report



Sean Diddy Combs continues to face serious allegations and may find himself in the midst of another serious case. Combs, who has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, has reportedly sexually assaulted a music producer.

Now a disgraced rapper, Combs was once one of the most influential figures in Hollywood's hip-hop scene.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly assaulted a producer after masturbating.

According to a newly surfaced police incident report obtained by PEOPLE, a music producer has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of forcing him into a sexual act. The alleged incident occurred during a project collaboration with CJ Wallace, the son of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.

On Sept 20, the producer reported the allegations to the Largo, Florida, Police Department, in coordination with the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. The case that was filed under a civil lawsuit in July traces back to events before Combs’s arrest in Sept 2024 and has now resurfaced.

What has Sean Diddy been accused of?

The victim, who has been referred to as John Doe, told police about the incident that happened on Feb 26, 2020, at Biggie's warehouse.

The victim alleged that Diddy and he were in Biggie's preserved clothing warehouse, where Diddy began performing objectionable sexual activities.

John Doe visited them for a private listening session. However, upon reaching, he was pressured to take ketamine and then was taken to a warehouse.

"[Victim] stated that Combs picked out clothing and set them down on the couch and eventually sat on the couch next to clothing when he received a phone call. [Victim] continued to search through clothing when he heard what sounded like porn coming from where Combs was sitting," the police report alleged.

While Combs was masturbating while covering his private parts with one of Notorious B.I.G.'s clothing items. Later, he stated that Combs even asked him to perform oral sex on him.

Despite the disturbing event, the victim continued working with Wallace. However, in March 2021, he reportedly visited California to meet B.I.G's son. But when he arrived at the KandyPens residence in the Hollywood Hills, he was seized by two men, who covered his head and eyes. Soon, Combs allegedly arrived, whom the victim immediately recognized by his voice and his black custom Air Force One shoes. Combs was allegedly "screaming, cursing and calling him a snitch."

The victim allegedly said Combs grabbed him and performed oral sex forcefully.