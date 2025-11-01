/Yu Menglong case: Is Senior security official 'protecting' someone who is responsible behind actor's death?

Chinese actor Yu Menglong's untimely death at the age of 37 has been grabbing the attention of netizens worldwide as suspicions of something more than natural death are growing. The conspiracy theories with several twists and turns are growing each day. In the latest development, a report has surfaced in which a senior public security official is protecting someone. Let's take a look in more depth.

Is a senior security official really protecting someone?

According to a report by Vision Times, a self-proclaimed Red Descendant known online as Lin Beichuan has publicly accused a senior public security official of protecting those behind Yu Menglong's death.

Reportedly, Lin published a post accusing a key figure in the case and stated that, "The person I reported is the only one who's ever been specifically and directly accused. He further stated, “I nearly reported him face-to-face... He's the real protagonist – the artery. Anyone who mentions him will be targeted. Everyone else is just a decoy or a scapegoat.”

Moreover, Lin also alerted his followers in case he doesn't turn up on social media. He said, “If I go silent for a long time or suddenly post something against my will, that's not me. It means I've been controlled. If something really happens to me, this account won't post again. I will never compromise, and I will never speak words against my conscience. No one can help me, you can only wait patiently for me to come back.”

More details on the development of Yu Menglong's death

With due course of time, Yu Menglong's death has now been deemed as suspicious by netizens, and many are demanding that the investigation be rigorous. With many petitions and signatures going around, the death case of Yu Menglong has grabbed worldwide attention.

In further details shared by the same report, an insider familiar with the situation told Vision Times that Lin Beichuan’s accusation had “reached high levels of the Party.” The source said, "He's really gone head-on with them this time. Let's hope someone can protect him; otherwise, it's dangerous now. This has reached the point where only one's political background can save them."

Yu Menglong's connection to the Beijing Art Museum

An earlier report of the actor's connection with the Beijing Art Museum had surfaced. The chilling details are still floating around on social media platforms. Reportedly, as per the whistleblower from inside the facility, Yu's body appeared to have been treated with formalin and could be undergoing biological plastination – a process of preserving human remains used in the anatomy and exhibition industries.