Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji trivia: How did actor bagged this TV show?

Shah Rukh Khan rose to fame after his performance was lauded in the TV show Fauji. The show was aired in 1989 on DD National, and it was helmed by Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor.
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is just one day away, ie, on November 2. The actor rose to prominence after his talent was noticed in the 1989 show Fauji, which aired on DD National. The TV show was produced and directed by Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor. Going back in the timeline, Colonel Kapoor once revealed in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan bagged the role. Let's take a look to know more details.
In an old interview, Colonel Kapoor said when he met a 23-year-old Shah Rukh Khan, "I was looking for commandoes, and he turned up at my office. I took a look at him and asked 'You are going to be a commando?'. He (Shah Rukh Khan) said, 'Yes, sir. I will do the role really well.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: From Jodhaa Akbar to Devdas- 6 best movies to stream on Netflix, Prime and more
He further said, “I looked at his face, and the first thing that hit me was the thing that he had done with his nails and cheeks; he had created some dents (dimples). I thought he created it just for the role. Then came the physical task. I took these guys, there were around eight or nine boys, for a run. I was pleasantly surprised that he hung on, but half the people left and didn't come back from the run.”
Reportedly, as per the director, the camera loved him and revealed that the actor was always late for the shoot. But, when he ran after him with a stone, that, according to him, put an end to his punctuality ills.
Originally, Rakesh Sharma, who played the role of Vikram Rai, was supposed to be the hero of the serial. Shah Rukh Khan's character Abhimanyu Rai (based on Col Sanjoy Banerjee of the Bengal Sappers, Indian Army) was supposed to have been the second lead. However, Lt Col Raj Kumar Kapoor said in an interview that the camera “loved him so much” that they had to change the script to prop up Khan as the lead.
The show is all about a group of youngsters, passionate about serving their country in the Indian Army, who join the military school. However, they must face all the hardships that come along with the job.
With 13 episodes, the show also starred Rakesh Sharma, Amina Shervani, Manjula Avtar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sanjay Taneja, Vikram Chopra, Gautam Bharadwaj, and A. Kannan. Ajay Trihan and Sonal Dabral, among others. Now all the episodes are available on Amazon Prime, YouTube and Jio Cinema.