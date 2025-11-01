Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji trivia: How did actor bagged this TV show?

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is just one day away, ie, on November 2. The actor rose to prominence after his talent was noticed in the 1989 show Fauji, which aired on DD National. The TV show was produced and directed by Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor. Going back in the timeline, Colonel Kapoor once revealed in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan bagged the role. Let's take a look to know more details.

What did Colonel Raj Kapoor say about Shah Rukh Khan?

In an old interview, Colonel Kapoor said when he met a 23-year-old Shah Rukh Khan, "I was looking for commandoes, and he turned up at my office. I took a look at him and asked 'You are going to be a commando?'. He (Shah Rukh Khan) said, 'Yes, sir. I will do the role really well.

He further said, “I looked at his face, and the first thing that hit me was the thing that he had done with his nails and cheeks; he had created some dents (dimples). I thought he created it just for the role. Then came the physical task. I took these guys, there were around eight or nine boys, for a run. I was pleasantly surprised that he hung on, but half the people left and didn't come back from the run.”

Reportedly, as per the director, the camera loved him and revealed that the actor was always late for the shoot. But, when he ran after him with a stone, that, according to him, put an end to his punctuality ills.

Originally, Rakesh Sharma, who played the role of Vikram Rai, was supposed to be the hero of the serial. Shah Rukh Khan's character Abhimanyu Rai (based on Col Sanjoy Banerjee of the Bengal Sappers, Indian Army) was supposed to have been the second lead. However, Lt Col Raj Kumar Kapoor said in an interview that the camera “loved him so much” that they had to change the script to prop up Khan as the lead.

All about the Fauji show

The show is all about a group of youngsters, passionate about serving their country in the Indian Army, who join the military school. However, they must face all the hardships that come along with the job.