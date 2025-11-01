/Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: From Jodhaa Akbar to Devdas- 6 best movies to stream on Netflix, Prime and more

Today, on 1st November, we are celebrating Aishwarya Rai's birthday. The actress has garnered a massive fanbase over the years for her stellar performances in films. On the occasion of her birthday, let's recall some of her best movies to watch.
Aishwarya Rai is an actress who has worked primarily in Hindi and Tamil films. The actress has successfully created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her performances in blockbuster films. Rai moulded her career and presented herself in the best movies, like Devdas, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Srabjit and many more. On her birthday, here are some films that you can watch on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: YouTube
The movie revolves around Emperor Akbar and Jodha Bai's love story. Married for political alliance, the two eventually develop feelings for each other and mutual respect.The film featured Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The movie centres on three characters, Alizeh, Ayan and Saba, played by Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, respectively. The movie plot of the story portrays Alizeh, who is an independent woman trying to recover from a breakup, and meets Ayan, a naive musician. Gradually, the strangers become friends and form an incredible bond. Later, Ayan meets Saba, a sophisticated and gorgeous Urdu poetess who forms a complicated relationship with him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aishwarya played the dual role of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the movie that revolves around the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman. In the film, Vandiyathevan sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from the crown prince Aditha Karikalan, which leads to a sudden tension.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aishwarya Rai plays Paro, Parvati in the epic love story. The movie depicts the childhood romance between Dev and Paro, who want to get married to each other, but a serious issue comes in between when Dev's family denies their alliance marriage. The issue leads Dev to become an alcoholic.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rai played Ragini Sharma, the wife of an officer, who gets kidnapped by a bandit played by Abhishek Bachchan. Beera falls in love with her, and to know if she also loves him, he sets her free. But the twist comes when the officer uses Ragini as a scapegoat to reach the bandit.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aishwarya Rai played Nandini in the movie along with Salman Khan as Sameer and Ajay Devgan as Vanraj. The movie portrays an unfulfilled love story of Sameer and Nandini. Later, she gets married to an advocate, Vanraj, who realises that his wife is in love with her former lover and decides to reunite them.