/SS Rajamouli reveals why key scenes were dropped from Baahubali The Epic

The Baahubali fever has again gripped the audience. SS Rajamouli's two-part epic, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has gotten a re-release in an all-new form, titled Baahubali: The Epic. Ten and eight years after the release of both movies, Rajamouli has released a new version of the movie, which is a merge of both parts. To make a film of three hours and 43 minutes from the both movies that have a runtime of more than five hours, the director had to cut out several scenes, and among many, the one sequence that didn't make it to the movie is Tamannaah Bhatia's song.

Rajamouli explains why Bhatia's song was cut out.

In a chat with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli addressed the scenes that have been omitted for the epic version.

"By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes.

The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avantika's love story with Shivudu, the songs 'Pacha Bottesina,' 'Kanna Nidurinchara,' and 'Irrukupo.' Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed," Rajamouli said.

Baahubali is one such film that has left an impression that is not easily faded away, as people are obsessed with every tiny detail of the movie. Explaining why he chopped several scenes, the RRR director said,“Every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes.”

The re-mastered version of the blockbuster duology is currently running in the theatres with audience going gaga after witnessing the same Baahubali grandeur in the new form. Ever since the movie has been released, the reactions that the edited version is getting is outstanding. While the director has not added any new scenes in the movie, but he did had edited out many.