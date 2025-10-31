/World Vegan Day special: Top Bollywood celebrities who follow plant-based lifestyle

November 1 is observed as World Vegan Day to highlight the importance of adopting a plant-based lifestyle. It is the day to encourage people to rethink their food choices and eliminate all animal-derived products such as meat, eggs, poultry, seafood, and dairy. In India, the vegetarian culture is deeply rooted, but recently, there's been a rise in veganism. Many celebrities have moved towards this lifestyle, aiming for health benefits and compassionate living. This World Vegan Day, here are seven Bollywood celebrities who embrace a plant-based journey.