/Friday OTT Releases (31 Oct, 2025): Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Lokah, Maarigallu- Watch movies and shows on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 08:39 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 08:39 IST

From Kantara Chapter-1 to Lokah, some massive blockbuster are making their way on the digital platforms. Scroll down to find the list of movies and shows that will definitely thrill you to an extent and make your weekend all sorted!

Friday OTT Releases
Multiple movies and TV shows are set to be released on OTT this Friday. Surely, the Halloween weekend will be treated as a buffet of films and series, as there's something for every genre lover, whether you like thriller twists or suspenseful turns in the storylines. Check out the list of exciting digital releases coming on October 31 below.

Tremembe
Tremembe

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Brazilian miniseries revolves around a group of inmates who have committed huge crimes and are sentenced to live their life in together in Tremembe prison. But the story has twists as they form alliances, sabotage their rivals, and attempt to manipulate one person in the same prison to help in their survival.

Bad Influencer
Bad Influencer

Where to watch: Netflix

A story of a single mother who is into collecting copies of luxury bags. Later, she finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a story that will take you back to the pre-colonial period of Karnataka, during the Kadamba dynasty era. The movie follows the character of Rishab Shetty, Berme, who is destined to protect the legacy of the Kantara forest. But the movie takes its turn, and what happens next will surely stun you.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A fantasy/adventure genre film that revolves around a woman who unleashes her powerful skills. When she witnesses certain evil things happening around her, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.

Maarigallu
Maarigallu

Where to watch: ZEE5

A Kannada religious movie revolves around the early time of 1990s, which tells the tale inspired by the lost treasure of Karnataka's Kadamba dynasty. It revolves around their first king, Mayura Sharma, whose legacy intertwines with Maari, a deity who is said to be the protector of the hidden wealth.

Breathless season 2
Breathless season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

A Spanish-language drama that focuses on the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital, which is now privately managed by a team of staff. The plot continues with the previous season's storyline, along with the new ethical challenges and characters.

