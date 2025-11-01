/South Korean actor Jo Byeong Kyu, best known for The Uncanny Counter, loses $2.8 million lawsuit over school violence allegations

Renowned South Korean actor Jo Byeong Kyu is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor, who is best known for his roles in Sky Castle and The Uncanny Counter, was accused of school violence and had reportedly filed a $2.8 million lawsuit. However, he has lost it. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Jo Byeong Kyu loses lawsuit over school violence allegations

According to reports, as per Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division, Jo Byeong Kyu and his former agency, HB Entertainment, had sued the accuser for 4.64 billion won in damages, alleging that the 2021 online post defamed him and caused severe financial loss.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, the court dismissed all claims, stating that it is difficult to conclude the post was false based on the evidence provided.

All about the controversy involving Jo Byeong Gyu

According to reports, the controversy began in February 2021, when a user identifying as A posted on social media and claimed to have suffered bullying and assault by Jo Byeong Gyu during their time at a school in New Zealand.

Following this, the accuser had also shared photos and school verification documents as proof. Later, Jo Byeong Kyu's then agency, HB Entertainment, had denied the allegations by stating them as completely baseless and vowed legal action. However, the accuser had later deleted the post, citing fear of criminal prosecution.

All about Jo Byeong Kyu

As cited by My Drama List, Jo Byeong Kyu is a South Korean actor born in Seoul. He attended Anyang Arts High School and Seoul National University of the Arts as an acting major until he dropped out.

He initially dreamed of becoming a soccer player, going so far as to move to New Zealand when he was in middle school. However, due to the difficulties he faced and the waning interest in the sport, despite the opposition he faced from his parents, he returned to Korea at the end of his second year of middle school.

He made his debut in "Who Are You: School 2015". After acting in smaller roles since 2015, he rose in popularity for his characters in Sky Castle and Hot Stove League, in which, from the latter, he won "Best New Actor" in the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. In 2020, he got his first main actor role in The Uncanny Counter.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli reveals why key scenes were dropped from Baahubali The Epic