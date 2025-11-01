Presenting Medusa of Halloween!

It's Halloween, and the Queen of this day has arrived, Heidi Klum. The supermodel, who has been hosting the annual Halloween bash for over two decades, has once again proved that no one does Halloween like her.

The America's Got Talent host, who has been hosting the NYC Halloween party for over 20 years now, stepped out for her 2025 bash in one of the spookiest and jaw-dropping appearances. For her 2025 edition of the annual Halloween bash, Klum has chosen a Medusa-inspired attire, which no one saw coming.

Heidi Klum transforms into Medusa's serpent version!

Halloween is incomplete without Klum, and once again, she has proved why. For her annual Halloween bash, the supermodel hasn't disappointed, again. After teasing her followers since she sat in the makeup chair, Klum stepped out for her party, and indeed, it was one of the most spooky looks for this year's event. Klum chose to channel her inner Medusa by giving it a serpentine touch.

Sharing a video of her look on her Instagram handle, Klum wrote, “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone 🖤 #HeidiHalloween.”

In a perfect blend of horror and chilling, she walked, or rather slithered, in an elaborate green costume with snake-like scales. While her body was that of a snake, her head was that of Medusa, with a crown of snakes that were moving. Truly, what a perfection!

Klum looked completely unrecognizable in the look she was carrying. With her elaborate snake-skin costume, which also had a huge tail, she wore a giant headpiece that had snakes. Adding little details, she even had spiky teeth and a snake tongue, along with green eye lenses. Talking about her look, Heidi said earlier that it's going to be ‘’very ugly because I always try to do something different.”