/Deepika Padukone is Lady Singham, Orry with crab claws: B-Town's Halloween party

B-town's Halloween party was lit, and thanks to Orry, who made sure to give a glimpse of the bash. When and where the party took place is still a secret, but it was truly amazing. The attendees were all A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, all dressed in their favorite characters' attire.

Inside Bollywood's Halloween Party 2025

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, needs no introduction. What he does is still a secret, but he's a popular personality on social media and a friend to many A-listers. Dressed as a Sebastian, the crab from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Orry gave his millions of fans a sneak peek into B-town's Halloween party, and we have proof that celebs are truly fans of this day.

Orry shared the video asking his followers to pick the winner for the best-dressed celebrity.

The clip that has now gone viral shows that the Halloween night was the blend of the West with Indian cinema. Padukone dressed as Lady SIngham, Alia dressed as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, while Ranveer, in his element, chose to be Deadpool.

The clip stars Orry and goes on to show the star-studded bash with Deepika and Alia posing together in their characters. Alia wore black shorts with a matching top as she channeled Lara Croft with a high, sleek ponytail. Then there's Deepika, who's enjoying to the fullest as she slays in her cop avatar. In the clip, Padukone and Orry strike a pose as they both share a laugh. The other celebs at the party are Arjun Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranveer as Deadpool, Janhvi, Karan Johar as Anthony Bridgerton.

Soon after the video was shared, it went viral with netizens started reacting to it.

One user commented, ‘’Orry is the winner 🏆 😭.''