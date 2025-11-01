/Dutch film Memory Lane opens the 30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF)

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off its 30th edition with the New Delhi chapter on October 31, opening with the Dutch film Memory Lane (De Terugreis). The film’s writer, Marijn de Wit, introduced the screening to an enthusiastic audience, marking the beginning of a milestone edition of EUFF celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural, and artistic exchange between Europe and India. The opening screening drew a full house of cinephiles, content creators, diplomats, and film enthusiasts, setting a vibrant tone for the festival.

Running from October 31 to November 9, the festival will showcase 28 acclaimed European films in 29 languages, exploring universal themes of love, hope, identity, resilience, and familial bonds. The festival offers Delhi audiences a window to Europe’s rich storytelling and diverse cinema.

Memory Lane, the Netherlands’ official submission for the 2024 Academy Awards, follows a bitter man who reluctantly drives to Spain with his wife, who has dementia, to visit a dying friend. Along the journey, he rediscovers love, connection, and the art of letting go, striking a deep chord with Delhi audiences.

The European Union Film Festival was officially declared byopen by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, alongside Marijn de Wit, the writer of the opening film, Sandeep Kumar, director of Austrian movie Happy, as well as EU Member states representatives. The opening ceremony set the tone for a celebration of cinematic diversity, storytelling, and cultural exchange between Europe and India. Their presence underscored the spirit of collaboration and exchange that defines the festival — a space where stories, cultures, and ideas meet come alive on the big screen.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India said, “The 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival is not just a milestone, it is a celebration of three decades of friendship, creativity, and cultural exchange between Europe and India. Over the years, EUFF has become a beautiful bridge between our regions, bringing stories that speak of hope, resilience, and shared humanity. This year’s curation of 28 films from across Europe including 13 by exceptional women filmmakers showcases the diversity, artistic depth, and emotional power that define European cinema. Cinema remains one of the most powerful forms of connection, a conversation without the need for translation, and EUFF continues to embody that spirit by fostering collaboration and understanding between European and Indian storytellers.”

Introducing the opening film to Indian audiences, Marijn de Wit, writer of Memory Lane, said, “We are thrilled to have our film open the 30th European Union Film Festival. As a writer, you always hope that your story will travel beyond borders and connect with people from different cultures. Memory Lane explores themes that are deeply universal — emotions that resonate no matter where you come from. I’m grateful to EUFF for giving us this wonderful platform and for bringing stories like ours to such a wonderful and curious audience.”

The 30th European Union Film Festival brings together an eclectic and thought-provoking selection of films from across Europe — a celebration of storytelling that transcends borders. This year’s curation explores an array of themes, from the intricacies of human relationships and questions of identity to the enduring bonds of family and belonging. Each film offers audiences a Window to Europe, showcasing the diversity, creativity, and emotional depth that define contemporary European cinema.

Organised by the European Union, in collaboration with the EU Member States and regional partners, the festival stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and cultural exchange between the European Union and India. More than a showcase of cinematic excellence, EUFF embodies a shared commitment to promoting cross-cultural dialogue, artistic expression, and community building through the universal language of storytelling.

As India’s largest and most distinguished showcase of European cinema, EUFF 2025 features films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine. Highlights include: Happy (Austria), directed by Sandeep Kumar, Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium), directed by Leonardo van Dijl, Holy Cow (France), by Louise Courvoisier, Dying (Germany), directed by Matthias Glasner, Three Kilometres to the End of the World (Romania), directed by Emanuel Parvu, Family Therapy (Slovenia), directed by Sonja Prosenc, Behind the Haystacks (Greece), directed by Asimina Proedrou, The Waves (Czech Republic) directed by Jirí Mádl, Bad Living (Portugal), directed by João Canijo, Memory Lane (Netherlands), directed by Jelle de Jonge, Familia (Italy), directed by Francesco Costabile.

The 30th edition of EUFF will also travel to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, extending its cinematic journey across India. All films will be screened with English subtitles, and entry is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Some titles carry an 18+ rating; viewers are advised to check age classifications prior to attending.

