/Stranger Things season 5: Duffer Brothers drop a major hint about Will's role

Only a few weeks left before Stranger Things season 5 hits the streaming platform Netflix. Every scene from the trailer has created quite a buzz, and everyone's interest is at its peak to know what will happen to Vecna and other characters. Ahead of its release, the Duffer Brothers have dropped a major hint about the character of Will. Let's delve into it to know more.

What did the Duffer Brothers reveal about Will?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the final season will give answers to two major questions: what the Upside Down really is and why Will was taken away in season 1.

They stated, “So much of the season was built around the idea of coming full circle, answering many of the questions that were posed all the way back in season 1. I think the two biggest questions that we didn't really answer in season 1 that we do answer this season are, “What is the Upside Down, truly?” and “Why was Will taken?”.

Duffer Brothers take on the show's finale

As per the Variety report, the Duffer Brothers shared that the finale was planned a long time ago, 6-7 years back. Obviously, it’s stressful trying to figure out how you want to end the show," Ross Duffer said during a panel discussion at Italy's Lucca Comics and Games Festival. "Luckily, it was about six or seven years ago that we knew at least what the final scene is. We always knew what the last 40 minutes were going to be," he added.

The season will be produced by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.