/Stranger Things season 5 trailer drops: The final battle begins in Hawkins

The wait is finally over! The Stranger Things trailer is out, and it teases one epic battle that the audience should prepare for.

On Thursday (Oct 30), Netflix revealed the official full trailer for the fifth and final season of the show, and it's all things emotional, eerie, and terrific.

In the new three-minute-long trailer for season five of the Netflix super hit sci-fi series, the story begins in the fall of 1987, and the Hawkins crew is finally back for the toughest challenge yet.

The trailer shows that the town is guarded by the military after the barrier between Hawkins and the Upside Down breaks, merging the two worlds. In season 5, the grown-up kids, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Sadie Sink (Max), come together to fight Vecna, who has vanished.

Watch the trailer.

The trailer shows clips of the gang’s fight with Vecna as the darkness becomes more powerful.

What is the official synopsis of Stranger Things season 5?

“But [Vecna] has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown,” reads the official synopsis. “Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Meet the cast of Stranger Things

Apart from the kids gang, the show also stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

