/No more guessing! Ross Duffer confirms Stranger Things Season 5 runtimes, release dates inside

After months of speculation and fan theories, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has finally cleared the air about the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series. The filmmaker has officially revealed the runtimes for the first four episodes, and while the finale season promises to be epic, not every installment will play out like a full-length movie.

Stranger Things Season 5 runtimes

In a video shared on Instagram, Duffer unveiled that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode, titled “The Crawl,” will run for 1 hour and 8 minutes. The second episode, “The Vanishing of _____,” clocks in 54 minutes, followed by “The Turnbow Trap” for 1 hour and 6 minutes. The fourth episode, “Sorcerer,” will serve as a mid-season spectacle with a runtime of 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The creator humorously captioned his post, “ACTUAL runtimes,” after weeks of viral reports claimed each episode would stretch over 90 minutes. The clarification comes as a relief for fans who were expecting a marathon-style binge experience.

A season split into three parts

Netflix has confirmed a unique rollout for Stranger Things 5. The season will be released in three parts:

Volume 1 (four episodes) drops on November 26, 2025

Volume 2 (three episodes) arrives on Christmas Day

The Finale releases on New Year’s Eve

This marks the first time the series will follow a festive three-part format, making the end of 2025 a massive celebration for fans across the world.

Duffers tease an “epic” conclusion

Duffer also teased what to expect from the early episodes, calling The Crawl his “favourite” and “most eventful first episode since Season 1.” He described episode two as featuring “the craziest cold open we’ve ever done,” and revealed that The Turnbow Trap will be “the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season.”

Perhaps the biggest revelation came when Duffer confirmed that acclaimed filmmaker Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) came out of retirement to direct The Turnbow Trap. As for episode four, Sorcerer, he promised a “massive” and “logistically insane” shoot, comparable to any of the series’ finales.

Returning cast and Hawkins’ final battle

The final season will bring back the beloved ensemble cast, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, as they face their biggest threat yet from the Upside Down.

Recently, Netflix also dropped new character posters featuring Eleven, Max, and Erica, tying back to iconic dialogues from earlier seasons and sparking nostalgia among fans.

A cinematic farewell to Hawkins

Though the runtime of the remaining four episodes remains under wraps, Duffer’s comments suggest that the finale could rival the blockbuster-length episodes of Season 4. With its blend of emotional storytelling, ‘80s nostalgia, and high-stakes action, Stranger Things 5 is shaping up to be a cinematic farewell worthy of its global phenomenon status.

The countdown to Hawkins’ final chapter begins November 26, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.