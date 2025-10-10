Stranger Things season 5, which is also the finale of the hit show, is one month away from its release, and it has already created quite a buzz ever since its teaser was unveiled. To make it more exciting, the makers of the show announced that the experience was coming to select cities around the world. Let's delve into knowing further details about the upcoming World Press Tour.

What do we know about the Stranger Things season 5 world press tour?

Streaming giant Netflix took to X and posted, "CODE RED! One last adventure is about to begin. From fan events to bike rides, Stranger Things is taking over: Lucca, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Toronto, New York, and more.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moreover, the cast and the team of the sci-fi series will be going to these countries to promote the show. Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comment section, and one user wrote, "The final ride is here. Can't believe Stranger Things is wrapping up. This is going to be emotional and epic!" Another user wrote, "Yes! So excited." “Can't believe it's the final chapter already,” wrote the third user.

What do we know about Stranger Things season 5?

The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The final season of the show will be split into three parts. The first part will consist of four episodes and will stream on Netflix on 26 November. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas Day, and the series finale will arrive on New Year’s Eve.