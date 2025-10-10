/Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her demand for 8-hour work shift, calls film industry 'disorganised’

In her first interview since she made headlines for quitting Kalki 2 and Spirit, Deepika Padukone called the film industry disorganised as she addressed the controversy around her demand for an 8-hour work shift as a new mother.



Deepika's exit from both the films- first Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, co-starring Prabhas and then walking out of the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas- has made headlines for weeks now. The actress remained silent on her departure from the two projects but the makers of both films painted a picture that the actress had made unnecessary demands, including that of working for 8 hours since she is now a new mother.

What Deepika Padukone said about working 8 hours

In an interview with CNBC-TV 18, Deepika Padukone spoke about the pushback she had been receiving ever since and said, “By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines.” She went on to add, “I don't want to take names now and make this into this whole thing but it's very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only Monday to Friday, they do not work on weekends.”

'Film industry is disorganised'



Deepika Padukone also claimed that the Indian film industry is very disorganised and she felt that it was time to bring a system into place.



Talking about her requested working conditions, the actor shared, “I have done this at many levels; this is not new to me. I think, even as far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t even know what to call it, but I am someone who has always fought my battles silently. And for some strange reason, sometimes they become public, which is not the way I know and not the way I’ve been brought up. But yes, to fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know.”

