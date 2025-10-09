/Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

Karva Chauth 2025 is here. All the newlywedded couples are ready to celebrate their first Karva Chauth festival together. Here are the celebrity couples who are likely to celebrate their first Karva Chauth together.
Karva Chauth is a festival celebrated by married couples for longevity and the happiness of their partners. This year, several celebrity pairs will be observing Karva Chauth fast for each other.
The long-time lovers got married in January 2025. They were in a relationship for almost 10 to 11 years. Then both took the next step and had an intimate wedding. The newly married couple are likely to celebrate Karva Chauth this year.
The sensational singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Aashna Shroff, in January 2025. The couple married in Mahabaleshwar with their close ones and families.
Mostly Sane, aka Prajakta Koli, got married to her beau, Vrishank Khanal, in February 2025 in Karjat. The couple might keep a Karva Chauth fast following Nepali rituals as Vrishank is from Nepal.
Neeraj Chopra, the national javelin thrower, got married to Himani Mor. Their's was a private and intimate ceremony that happened in January 2025, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The couple will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year.
Acto Prateik Smita Patil, married her girlfriend Priya Banerjee in February 2025. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at his late mother, Smita Patil's house in Mumbai. The couple might celebrate Karva Chauth this year for the first time as a married couple.