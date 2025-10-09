LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 21:15 IST

Karva Chauth 2025 is here. All the newlywedded couples are ready to celebrate their first Karva Chauth festival together. Here are the celebrity couples who are likely to celebrate their first Karva Chauth together. 

Celeb couple's first Karva Chauth
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Celeb couple's first Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a festival celebrated by married couples for longevity and the happiness of their partners. This year, several celebrity pairs will be observing Karva Chauth fast for each other.

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia
2 / 6

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

The long-time lovers got married in January 2025. They were in a relationship for almost 10 to 11 years. Then both took the next step and had an intimate wedding. The newly married couple are likely to celebrate Karva Chauth this year.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

The sensational singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Aashna Shroff, in January 2025. The couple married in Mahabaleshwar with their close ones and families.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Mostly Sane, aka Prajakta Koli, got married to her beau, Vrishank Khanal, in February 2025 in Karjat. The couple might keep a Karva Chauth fast following Nepali rituals as Vrishank is from Nepal.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor

Neeraj Chopra, the national javelin thrower, got married to Himani Mor. Their's was a private and intimate ceremony that happened in January 2025, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The couple will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year.

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee

Acto Prateik Smita Patil, married her girlfriend Priya Banerjee in February 2025. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at his late mother, Smita Patil's house in Mumbai. The couple might celebrate Karva Chauth this year for the first time as a married couple.

Trending Photo

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership
5

Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year
6

Karva Chauth 2025: Newly wedded Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you
5

From Kuldeep Yadav to Keshav Maharaj, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, no.5 will surprise you

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice
5

Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations
11

7 dishes named after Pakistani terror targets on Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary celebrations