/The cost of motherhood? Deepika Padukone's fight for an 8-Hour shift and industry pushback, explained

After months of silence following her departure from the two projects, the Om Shanti Om actress finally broke her silence. She stated that this was “not something new” for her after the picture of her making unreasonable demands was painted as a speculated reason for her exit.

Speaking about professionalism and fairness, Deepika pointed out that many male actors in the industry enjoy comfortable schedules and work strictly by their own rules.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she addressed the gender bias that still exists in the industry, saying:



“By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines.” She went on to add, “I don't want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it's very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends.''