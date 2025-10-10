/The cost of motherhood? Deepika Padukone's fight for an 8-Hour shift and industry pushback, explained

Deepika Padukone's fight for an 8-hour work shift has become a hot topic in the industry. After months of debate, the actress has finally broken her silence.
Deepika Padukone’s fight for an 8-hour work shift has become one of the hottest debate topics in the Indian film industry. The actress reportedly demanded a limited hour-workday from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit and from the makers of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, despite playing a crucial role in the first part. The controversy deepened when the makers of the sci-fi film released an official statement saying that a movie of such scale “deserves commitment.” The tone of the statement made it clear that things had not ended on good terms between Padukone and the team, possibly explaining why she was dropped from her central role.
Padukone, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actresses, has always been known for her dedication and professionalism. If she has to step away from major projects simply because she is demanding fair and balanced working conditions, especially as a new mother, it highlights how difficult it still is for women to strike a balance between personal and professional life in the industry.
Having spent nearly two decades in the industry, Deepika has worked tirelessly to build her career. Now, as a new mother, she wants to establish a healthier balance between work and family. Her stance goes beyond personal needs; it challenges the industry’s long-standing gender inequality, not only in pay but also in basic working conditions.
Historically, many actresses have had to step back from their careers after becoming mothers, often due to rigid, non-negotiable work schedules. Deepika’s decision to speak up reopens an important conversation about how the industry must evolve to support women at all stages of life.
Padukone's ousting from Kalki 2 and Vanga's Spirit, which she was rumoured to star opposite Prabhas, left so many people in shock, with everyone questioning what went wrong. It all first started when the reports emerged about Padukone stepping back from Spirit, and the reasons were said to be the actor's demand for an eight-hour shift, huge fees and extra pay. While her demands didn't settle well with the director and producers, so she was out of the film and was soon replaced by actor Triptii Dimri. However, Vanga started posting cryptic notes on social media, alleging ''Dirty PR games.'' He didn't take any names, but it was quite evident at what he was hitting at.
For Kalki 2, reports suggested that Deepika had asked for a 25% pay hike compared to what she received for the first part, along with an 8-hour work shift and five-star accommodation for her and her team. These reported terms, again, did not sit well with the producers, leading to her departure.
After months of silence following her departure from the two projects, the Om Shanti Om actress finally broke her silence. She stated that this was “not something new” for her after the picture of her making unreasonable demands was painted as a speculated reason for her exit.
Speaking about professionalism and fairness, Deepika pointed out that many male actors in the industry enjoy comfortable schedules and work strictly by their own rules.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she addressed the gender bias that still exists in the industry, saying:
“By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines.” She went on to add, “I don't want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it's very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends.''
Reactions in the industry were mixed. Several stars and filmmakers have come in support of Padukone's demand, while others have argued over the chaotic working conditions on film sets. Some also questioned whether strict working hours could lead to higher production costs and disrupt shooting schedules. Director Hansal Mehta called it ‘inhuman’ work hours as he talked about the mental health or physical well-being that is affected, saying how, ''exhaustion became normalised and rest became a privilege.”
Deepika’s firm stand has highlighted a long-ignored issue in Indian cinema: excessive working hours, lack of structure, and poor work-life balance. Although, for some male superstars, this decision might not even exist. Her demand has sparked a wider conversation about creating flexible, regulated, and family-friendly schedules in Bollywood, especially for new mothers.
What Deepika is asking for isn’t luxury, it’s about organising respect and professionalism into an industry that often glorifies overwork, and as Mehta said, ''In our line of work, a 12-hour day is politely called a ‘shift.’