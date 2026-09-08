/Why Apple is making the Dynamic Island smaller

Apple is reducing the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro by 35 per cent, shrinking it from 20.7mm to 13.5mm. By moving the Face ID flood illuminator and infrared sensors under the display, Apple reclaims screen space while preserving functionality.
Apple is widely reported to be reducing the physical footprint of the Dynamic Island on its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. After four years of a standard screen cutout, the prominent pill-shaped feature is finally getting a substantial reduction.
According to multiple industry supply chain analysts, the Dynamic Island is expected to shrink by roughly 35 per cent. The black cutout will reportedly be reduced from its current width of 20.7 millimetres down to a much narrower 13.5 millimetres.
The engineering secret behind this size reduction is the relocation of critical biometric hardware. Apple is reportedly moving the Face ID flood illuminator and infrared sensors directly beneath the OLED display, significantly reducing the required surface area.
While major sensors are moving under the screen, the system is not entirely invisible yet. The infrared camera and the primary selfie lens still require optical clarity, meaning a visible, albeit much smaller, glass cutout is still physically required.
By miniaturising the visible Face ID hardware, Apple can reclaim valuable screen real estate at the top of the display. This hardware upgrade offers users a more immersive, uninterrupted viewing experience when watching high-definition videos or gaming.
Despite the physical reduction in the glass cutout, the Dynamic Island will retain all of its current software capabilities. The interactive interface will continue to fluidly expand to display incoming calls, background music, and live system activities.
While early rumours pointed to a completely invisible under-display Face ID system, this smaller Dynamic Island serves as a necessary technological stepping stone. It highlights Apple's measured progress toward its ultimate goal of a completely borderless iPhone display.