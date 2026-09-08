/iPhone 18 Pro could get much more expensive: Here's why

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to see a steep price hike due to expensive component upgrades. The shift to TSMC's 2nm A20 Pro chip, a mechanical variable aperture camera, 12GB RAM, and a vapour chamber cooling system significantly drive up costs.
The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will debut Apple's A20 Pro processor, built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre process. This monumental architectural shift significantly increases wafer costs, directly driving up the baseline production expense of the device.
Beyond the 2-nanometre leap, Apple is reportedly adopting Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging for the A20 Pro. This advanced manufacturing technique tightly integrates the core processors and memory on a single substrate, adding further complexity and cost.
To seamlessly handle heavy on-device artificial intelligence workloads, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM as standard. Increasing the baseline memory capacity to support Apple Intelligence represents a costly but necessary hardware investment.
Apple is equipping the Pro models with a 48-megapixel variable aperture primary camera. Integrating a mechanical iris to physically adjust light intake and depth of field introduces complex moving parts, significantly raising the optical component costs.
A larger 5,000mAh battery and the powerful new silicon require robust thermal management. The Pro variants will reportedly integrate a bespoke vapour chamber cooling system, adding thickness, weight, and manufacturing expense to the premium chassis.
The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to debut under-display Face ID, replacing the Dynamic Island with a single punch-hole cutout. Moving sensitive infrared optical sensors beneath the 6.9-inch OLED display requires expensive and complex bespoke engineering.
Analysts project these massive component upgrades will force a steep price hike to maintain profit margins. The base iPhone 18 Pro could see an increase of up to USD 200, potentially pushing the starting price of the Pro Max to Rs 1,69,990 in India.