/A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: What will actually change?

The A20 Pro shifts to a 2nm node, upgrading from the 3nm A19 Pro. It features a 7-core GPU, 8MB efficiency cache, and a 96-bit memory bus. New WMCM packaging and 12GB RAM deliver 30 per cent better power efficiency.
While the A19 Pro relied on a 3-nanometre process, the A20 Pro represents a historic shift to TSMC's 2-nanometre node. This upgrade replaces traditional FinFET transistors with a Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture, drastically reducing power leakage and heat generation.
The core layout remains identical, featuring two high-performance and four high-efficiency CPU cores. However, the efficiency cores will reportedly receive an L2 cache increase from 6MB to 8MB, delivering smoother day-to-day operations without draining the battery.
The most significant architectural upgrade targets graphics processing. Apple is upgrading the A19 Pro's 6-core GPU to an unprecedented 7-core configuration, making it the largest graphics cluster ever deployed in an iPhone to handle advanced gaming and rendering.
Apple is abandoning traditional package-on-package designs, which stacked RAM directly on top of the hot processor. The A20 Pro adopts Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging, placing the memory alongside the silicon to radically improve thermal management and latency.
To feed data to the new 7-core GPU, Apple is significantly widening the chip's data lanes. The A20 Pro upgrades from a 64-bit memory interface to a 96-bit bus, providing the massive bandwidth required for sustained artificial intelligence workloads.
Raw transistor speed is useless without sufficient active memory. To fully exploit the A20 Pro's capabilities and run complex on-device Apple Intelligence models, the iPhone 18 Pro will upgrade from 8GB to a standard 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
These deep architectural changes result in tangible real-world benefits. The combination of 2-nanometre GAA transistors and WMCM packaging is expected to deliver 15 per cent faster peak performance and 30 per cent better power efficiency than the A19 Pro.