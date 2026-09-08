/iPhone 18 Pro Max India price: Could Apple cross the Rs 2 lakh mark?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to cross the Rs 2 lakh mark in India for its highest storage variants. The 2TB model could reach Rs 2,30,000, driven by the costly 2nm A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, variable aperture camera, and heavy local taxation.
Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max cross the Rs 2 lakh threshold in India? Based on current market trajectories and leaked storage tiers, the absolute top-end variants will easily breach this psychological price barrier.
Industry reports estimate the entry-level 256GB iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch in India between Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900. This base model represents a steep premium, driven by increased component costs.
For professionals requiring maximum capacity, the price scales aggressively. The 1TB variant is expected to touch Rs 2,09,900, while a speculated 2TB model could launch at an unprecedented Rs 2,30,000 (roughly USD 2,750).
A primary driver behind this price hike is the new A20 Pro processor. Fabricated on TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre node, the advanced silicon wafers cost significantly more to manufacture than previous generations.
Apple is also integrating costly hardware upgrades across the device. Features like 12GB of RAM, a mechanical variable aperture camera, and a bespoke vapour chamber cooling system heavily inflate the manufacturing bill.
Indian pricing is further compounded by strict local taxation. Even if global baseline prices start around USD 1,199, India's hefty import duties and an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax ensure retail prices remain highly inflated.
While the Pro Max pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphone pricing, an even costlier device is looming. Apple's much-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to launch globally at roughly USD 2,000, easily crossing the Rs 2 lakh mark in India.