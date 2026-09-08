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iPhone 18 Pro launch: 5 things Apple could change this year

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 17:20 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 17:20 IST

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch on September 9 with five major upgrades. Rumours point to a 2nm A20 Pro chip, a variable aperture camera, a 35 per cent smaller Dynamic Island, an in-house C2 5G modem, and 12GB of RAM for AI workloads.

The September Launch
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The September Launch

Apple is highly expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro alongside a broader hardware lineup during its global keynote on September 9, 2026. While the overall external design remains largely unchanged, the internal upgrades mark a significant generational leap.

The 2-Nanometre Silicon
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The 2-Nanometre Silicon

The premium device will reportedly debut the A20 Pro processor, manufactured using TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre process. This architectural shift promises roughly 18 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent greater thermal efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Variable Aperture Camera
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Variable Aperture Camera

In one of the most substantial optical upgrades in years, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a variable aperture main camera. This mechanical iris will physically allow users to adjust light intake and depth of field, offering DSLR-like exposure control.

A Smaller Dynamic Island
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A Smaller Dynamic Island

After four years of a standard screen cutout, Apple is reportedly shrinking the Dynamic Island on the Pro models by roughly 35 per cent. By relocating and miniaturising internal Face ID sensors, the display will offer slightly more uninterrupted screen real estate.

The In-House C2 Modem
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The In-House C2 Modem

Reducing its long-standing reliance on third-party suppliers, Apple is expected to integrate its proprietary C2 modem. This bespoke silicon is designed to deliver faster 5G speeds and drastically improved power efficiency, extending overall battery longevity.

12GB RAM Standard
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12GB RAM Standard

To handle the immense computational weight of advanced on-device Apple Intelligence workloads, the Pro models will reportedly feature 12GB of RAM. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is also rumoured to receive a 5,567mAh battery to support extended heavy usage.

Expected Price Hike
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Expected Price Hike

These extensive hardware upgrades, particularly the costly 2-nanometre wafer production and mechanical camera components, are expected to significantly increase manufacturing costs. Analysts project Apple may pass this on to consumers, potentially pushing the baseline price higher globally.

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