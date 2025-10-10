/Kantara-Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty starrer is unstoppable at box office; enters Rs 300 crore club in 7 days

Rishab Shetty's action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara, has been raking in numbers at the box office ever since it was released in cinemas on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The film is receiving positive reviews for its cinematography, storyline, and the tremendous performance by the cast. Kantara: Chapter 1 has already minted over Rs 300 crore at the box office in seven days. Read to know more details.

Box office report of Kantara: Chapter 1

According to the Sacnilk report, within seven days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has minted Rs 316.25 crore, with the Kannada version at Rs 99.1 crore, the Telugu version at Rs 60.9 crore, the Hindi version at Rs 101.75 crore, the Tamil version at Rs 29.5 crore, and the Malayalam version at Rs 25 crore.

While the Indian net collection is Rs 316.35 crore, the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 446 crore. Reportedly, in addition, the overseas collection is Rs 67.75 crore, and the gross collection of India is Rs 378.35 crore.

Rishab Shetty speaks on Kantara: Chapter 1's success

At a recent event in Delhi, Rishab spoke about its journey and impact. He said, “From the last part to this one, we've visually expanded the film. I've said before that the more regional we go, the more global we'll become, and that's exactly what happened.”

He further added, “This film and character were my dream, which my team made theirs, and now it's become the public's dream. My energy has been transferred to the public.”

The Kannada-language period mythological action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.