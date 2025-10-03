/Kantara-Chapter 1 ending explained: What happens to Rishab Shetty's character Berme at the end of film?

Kantara: Chapter 1 finally arrives in cinemas on October 2, the prequel to the first part of Kantara, which was released in 2022. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, the action-thriller is gaining positive reviews for its performance, plotline, and cliffhanger at the end. Let's delve into the film and decode the ending part and what happens to Rishab Shetty's character.

(THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Ending explained of Kantara-Chapter 1: Arrival of deity, betrayal, and more

The story is set in an ancient era – the Kadamba Period (3rd-4th century) – in the forest of Madhuvana, which is known as the divine forest. After protecting Kantara and having a fight with the hot-headed prince, and also one of the antagonists, Kulshekara (played by Gulshan Devaiah), Berme (played by Rishab Shetty) establishes the line with the city of Bangra.

But the main mystery opens up when Berme turns out to be the child who was found by the Kantara tribe inside the well, protected by the tiger. Berme then turns out to be the guardian of the forest and its mysterious deity. How? Let's take a look at it.

When all the fighting with the prince ends, the audience believes that the love story will bloom between Berme and Princess Kanakavathi (played by Rukmini Vasath), after the latter offers peace by proposing that the tribe's sacred deity be moved to Bangra's temple. However, the decision was met with hesitation from the tribe, including Berme, but they gave in after the consultation with Bhoota Kola.

The disbelief pours in when the princess turns out to be the main antagonist, and the one who was manipulating the prince all along. After a battle amongst the tribe and soldiers, the deity arrives on earth and walks the earth in Berme. After the cosmic arena, the princess still mocks and dares the deity in the form of Berme, who, in turn, summons his sister Chavundi, and divine order prevails in the following.

Will there be a third part of Kantara?

But what happens to Berme? After the Bhoota Kola, the divine celebration, Berme jumps into the well, never to be seen again. But the main twist in the story is when the scene shifts to the 1990s, and Shiva asks about the mysterious disappearance of the well, to which they reply with another folk tale.

In the mid-credits scene of the first part, it also showed how Shiva and Leela's son asks Sundara about his father's disappearance. With the interconnection of both the films and the cliffhanger at the end of Kantara: Chapter 1, there might be a chance of Kantara: Chapter 2 in the works as well.

All about Kantara: Chapter 1

The Kannada-language period mythological action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

The film is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which delves more deeply into the origins of the ancestry and traditions introduced in the first film. The soundtrack and the background score were composed by B.Ajaneed Loknath.