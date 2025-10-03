/Kantara Chapter 1 vs Kantara: Rishab Shetty's fall from brilliance to mediocrity



When we saw Rishab Shetty's Kantara, what did it mean to you? A film that introduced a folk culture that many, or we say, most of us were not very aware of. At the core, it was the story of human greed intertwined with folk stories, culture, and tradition, and the result was insanely entertaining. And that sound, which if we write as "wooooooaaav," numbed the audience.



Three years down the line, the Kantara world has evolved into a full-fledged commercial drama. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, the prequel is a worthy sequel that has top-notch action, gripping visuals, a grand scale, and above all, impactful performances. However, with this, Kantara missed its own magic and essence.



Both parts of the films are totally different. While the first was set in the modern world, where there is a man vs nature conflict with mythology infused, the newer version tells the origin story of Kantara, taking place in the Kadamba dynasty. In this one, there is a fight of greed, values, power, and, obviously, Kantara, the mysterious part of the forest that is again the centre of discussion. However, Kantara Chapter 1 is no longer a folklore saga, but a full-fledged commercial film, with action, top-notch VFX, the best camerawork, and gripping performances.

The Story of Kantara: Chapter 1



Chapter 1 kicks off centuries before the first Kantara, explaining the origin story of the mystic forest, Kantara, which has been protected by the gods’ powers, Panjurli and Guliga. Narrating the story from where Shiva’s father, the Bhoota Kola performer in the first film, then Shiva, disappeared, Kantara Chapter One takes you back to the time of the Kadamba dynasty, whose king, Vijayendra (Jayaram), has a history with the Kantara forest, and who also lost his father to the divine power of the forest. Years passed, and Vijayendra managed to keep his family and people away from the forest by spreading the rumour of a Brahmarakshasa (forest demon) residing in it. Years later, Vijayendra passed his throne to his son Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), who, disobeying his father, crossed the boundary to enter the world of Kantara.



Here, we are introduced to the tribe that has been living in the forest for years, afraid to step out of their abode. However, there is Berme, a rebellious warrior, fearless and unafraid, who steps into the new world of kings, unaware of the possibilities the land holds.



It's not the Kantara that you think!



Written and directed by Shetty, the movie has serialised the events of Kantara in the most grand way and has tried to explain everything in 2 hours and 45 minutes. That's a lot of time, and it demands focus and attention in most of the scenes. However, some of the parts felt unnecessary and could be cut down. The story of the first part and this prequel revolves around Kantara; otherwise, Shetty has totally imagined and built another new world from scratch. Unlike the first spellbinding instalment, the newest instalment lacks the story that is exaggerated, incoherent, and confusing. In between, you will struggle to attach the dots of the events, and that's where the audience starts losing interest.

Still from Kantara Photograph: (X)

In the first part, Shetty's character of Shiva is the buffoon of the village, but his rebel side and emotions shout in every scene when he's simply staring. However, in chapter 1, Shetty's character misses that charm, despite being so amped up as he tries to present himself in the most heroic part one can imagine. He's the only one who can save the village, the smartest of all. The first film was divine, brilliant, and gripping. Whereas, this newest part is visually appealing with the best BG and impressive locations. But it fails to stick to its original emotional folk feel with a lengthy screenplay that misses out on several points.

Still from Kantara Photograph: (X)



The heroic and grandiose atmosphere in the film overshadows everything, missing the mark to make a connection with the audience. Stepping out of the theatre, you will talk about action and visuals. But no one would mention the story, the enigma that Kantara had, putting the culture of Bhoota Kola, a spirit ritual dance performed in Karnataka, honouring the culture and putting it in the spotlight like never before, underlining how a powerful story wins.



Besides that, the performance and the mythological presentation make you grip. The climax of the movie is impressive with the twist and crescendo of Shetty's electrifying performance with visuals. Needless to say, he wins every frame of it. If you haven't watched Kantara, then this mass-actioner will grip you like any other grand film.