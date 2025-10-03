/Peaky Blinders is all set to return to television with a new generation

There is good news for Peaky Blinders fans. The cult TV show is set to return to the small screen and will follow the exploits of a new generation of the Shelby family after World War II. What's more, Cillian Murphy, who rose to fame playing gang leader Tommy Shelby, will be back too as he reprises his role in the series.

In 2022, the sixth series was broadcast but billed at the time as "the end of an epic story". The producers did say the story would "continue in another form".

Peaky Blinders returns

The show will return with two new seasons, which will be ‘rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz,” said Steven Knight. “The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel ,and it will be a hell of a ride."

The show will pick up in 1953, when "the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimension", the BBC said, which will broadcast the show in the UK. Outside of UK, the show will be available on Netflix.

"This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart,” added BBC.

Cillian Murphy will not just star in the show but also serve as the executive producer. It is not clear whether other characters from previous seasons would also be returning to the show.

About Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders started in 2013, and has so far followed Birmingham’s street gang through the 1920s and 30s. It won best drama at the TV Bafta Awards in 2018.