Mammootty and Mohanlal's Patriot teaser leaves the internet gushing, Salman Khan too cheers for the two superstars

Legends of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal set the internet on fire on Thursday as the teaser of their film Patriot was unveiled for fans. The two cinema icons are coming together in a film after decades and anticipation around the film Patriot is super high. Joining in the excitement with scores of fans is Salman Khan who cheered for the film, shared the teaser and showered praises on the two veterans.

Salman Khan cheers for Mammootty -Mohanlal's Patriot



Taking to Instagram stories, Salman Khan shared the teaser title and wrote, “Excited to share the title teaser of #Patriot featuring the big M’s of Indian cinema together." The cast also includes Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran.

Patriot Teaser Out

The teaser of Patriot was unveiled on Thursday and promises to be an impactful film featuring the two stalwarts of Indian cinema. Complete with intrigue and action-packed sequences, the teaser shows Mohanlal, Mammooty, and Nayanthara coming together for a special operation.



The film has been shot in various locations, including the UAE, Sri Lanka, and parts of India. The remaining scenes will mainly be filmed in Kerala and the UK.

Mahesh Narayanan thrilled to have Mamootty return to film set

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, who is directing Patriot, confirmed the news in an interview with OnManorama. “We’re all thrilled to have Mammookka back on set," he said, adding that the team is eager to continue filming with the veteran star. The actor had taken a break for a few months due to a health scare, but later resumed work on the sets of Patriot.



Mahesh added that Mammootty’s absence did not disrupt the production schedule. The crew used the period to shoot sequences involving other cast members. “I would visit his house to show him edits. He was completely part of the process, even if he wasn’t on location," the director revealed.

Meanwhile, Salman recently concluded a 45-day start-to-finish shoot in Leh, Ladakh. He was later seen in Mumbai, sporting a clean-shaven look after sporting a moustache for his new film Battle of Galwan.