/Rishab Shetty's rise to fame: From selling water bottles, working as a driver, to Kantara's success

Rishab Shetty and his Kantara are now household names across the country. But who and where was Rishab before his mythological film became a pan-India phenomenon? He made his debut with the Kannada film Tughlaq in 2012. He then went on to do several films, such as Ricky and Kirik Party, which were commercial hits and made him a renowned name in the industry.

Amidst the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, he wrote, ''From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible”