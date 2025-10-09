/Rishab Shetty's rise to fame: From selling water bottles, working as a driver, to Kantara's success

Rishab Shetty's journey in cinema has not been a cake walk, but his success with the Kantara universe is a big proof of his hard work. While the world enjoys Rishab's work in Kantara, let's take a moment to reflect on the struggles he faced along the way
In 2022, Kantara was released, and in no time, the movie became the talk of the entire country, with people going gaga over its stunning visuals, a film that blended folklore, culture, and myths. As the movie garnered immense praise, its creator Rishab also catapulted to stardom, making him one of the hailed figures of Indian cinema.
Rishab Shetty and his Kantara are now household names across the country. But who and where was Rishab before his mythological film became a pan-India phenomenon? He made his debut with the Kannada film Tughlaq in 2012. He then went on to do several films, such as Ricky and Kirik Party, which were commercial hits and made him a renowned name in the industry.
Amidst the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, he wrote, ''From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible”
Born on July 7, 1983, in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka, Rishab's real name was Prashanth Shetty. However, he changed his name on an astrologer’s suggestion.
He came from a middle-class background. While growing up, he was closely connected to rituals and arts such as Bhoota Kola. That’s how he has told the story of the world with such perfection. Rishab Shetty’s cinematic journey began when he studied filmmaking at the Government Film and Television Institute (GFTI), Bangalore.
In 2022, Rishab made Kantara in a budget of Rs 16 crores, which went on to script history, break records and made a whopping Rs 400 crores (Rs 4 billion) worldwide. The whole world enjoyed his success, and as his networth plunged to crores, but did you know that there was a time when he had to do several odd jobs to survive?
Shetty, who got his first hit film as a filmmaker after a struggle of almost 10 years, did several odd jobs. He has reportedly worked in real estate and sold water cans, among others.
After a struggle of more than two decades, Kantara happened. While promoting Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab, during a press event in Mumbai, revealed that he used to work as a producer’s driver.
Talking about his struggles, he said, “I used to be an office boy at a production house in Andheri West and a producer’s driver. So you can imagine what cinema can do. I never even thought that making one film would bring me so much reputation, love, and blessings. While eating vada pav on the road near that production house, I could never have imagined I would come this far. I am extremely grateful.”
Despite garnering acclaim for his performance, Rishab's dream was always directing, and he achieved it in 2016 with his debut film Ricky. The movie did mediocre business. The same year, his second movie, Kirik Party, became a huge hit. Two years later, Shetty's Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale Kasaragody Koduge: Ramanna Rai earned rave reviews from critics, and his film went on to earn him his first National Award. The movie won the award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards.
For Kantara, Shetty won the Best Actor Award, and the film received the Best Popular Film Award at the 77th National Film Awards.