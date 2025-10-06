/Kantara-Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty starrer enters Rs 200 crore club in four days

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1, one of the most anticipated films of this year, finally released in cinemas on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. The mythological action-thriller has been unstoppable ever since it graced the screens. As per reports, the prequel of Kantara has now entered the Rs 200 crore club. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Kantara: Chapter 1 in Rs 200 crore club

According to a report by Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has performed well at the box office and has already earned around Rs 223.75 crore within four days of its release.

On the first day, it earned Rs 61.85 crore; on the second day, Rs 45.4 crore; on the third day, Rs 55 crore; and on the fourth day, Rs 61.5 crore. However, with early estimates of day 5- Rs 11.33 crore – the total collection now stands at Rs 235.08 crore. The overall Kannada occupancy of Kantara: Chapter 1 is 59.22% on October 6, 2025.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Kundapura (96.50%), followed by Tumakuru (95%), Shivamogga (87%), and Mysuru (86%).

Kantara-Chapter 1: All about Bhoota Kola, plot, cast, and more

Bhoota Kola, also referred to as Bhūta Kolam, Daiva Kōlā or Daiva Nēmā, is a Hindu folk dance performance practised, believed and protected by the Tuluvas of Tulu Nadu and parts of Malenadu of Karnataka and Kasargod in northern Kerala, India, and Malayalis of Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The dance is highly stylised and performed as part of 'Bhootaradhane' or 'Bhootharadhanam', or worship of the local deities worshipped by the Tulu- and Malayalam-speaking population in South India. The Kannada-language period mythological action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.