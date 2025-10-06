/Amy Schumer’s latest photo has everyone talking; inside her weight loss journey

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has taken the internet by storm after unveiling her stunning weight loss transformation in new photos from her Las Vegas vacation. The 44-year-old star shared a snapshot from the trip on Instagram, where she was seen enjoying a night out with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell, and fans couldn’t stop raving about her new look.

Amy Schumer shows off her slimmer figure in Las Vegas

In the post captioned “My lovies,” Schumer radiated confidence and joy. The Trainwreck star wore a chic black Miu Miu button-down mini shirt dress, paired with elegant black heels that accentuated her toned legs. Her noticeably leaner frame caught the attention of followers and celebrities alike, flooding the comment section with compliments.

Skincare expert Georgia Louise gushed, "Amy… legs need to come out more!!!" while filmmaker Lee Daniels chimed in with, "Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma." Actress Amy Sedaris praised, "You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!" and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added, "Ok legs for days!!"

Schumer’s health journey and weight loss struggles

The comedian has long been candid about her health and body image journey. Earlier this year, during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer opened up about her challenging experience using the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. "I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden," she revealed. "I was vomiting- and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them."

Schumer explained that her struggle was linked to the GDF15 gene, which made her highly prone to nausea. "I couldn’t even throw a ball back and forth with my son," she said, referring to her six-year-old, Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

After her difficult experience with Ozempic, Schumer later shared that she found success using Mounjaro, another diabetes medication that aids in weight loss, alongside hormone therapy for premenopause. In a March Instagram post, she said, "I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

The comedian noted that the combination helped improve her energy, skin, and hair. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," Schumer said, emphasizing her commitment to transparency about her wellness routine.

Advocating for honesty in Hollywood

In a 2023 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schumer urged celebrities to be truthful about using weight loss aids. "Everyone has been lying, saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f*** up," she said bluntly. "You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people."