Amy Schumer diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome; Know all about the hormonal condition

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by an excess of cortisol in the body. Schumer, 42, shared her diagnosis in Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter, following speculation about her appearance during the promotional tour for season 2 of her show Life & Beth.

Expressing relief at her diagnosis, Schumer stated that she feels "reborn" after learning that she has a form of Cushing syndrome that will resolve on its own.

The actress revealed that she became aware of her condition while undergoing extensive medical tests during her promotional activities. She shared her gratitude for the support she received online, stating, "Having the internet chime in helped me know something was wrong."

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," said Schumer.

Schumer also spoke about her decision to share her diagnosis publicly, citing her desire to advocate for women's health. She emphasised the importance of self-love and empowerment, urging kindness toward oneself and others.

"The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time," said Schumer. "I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."

This revelation comes after Schumer addressed her health issues in an Instagram post on February 15, where she mentioned having "some medical and hormonal things" and disclosed her struggle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease.

"Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job of explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in," Schumer wrote in her Feb 15 Instagram post.

What is Cushing Syndrome?

Cushing syndrome is a rare hormonal disorder that occurs when your body is exposed to high levels of the hormone cortisol for a long time. It can develop from the use of oral corticosteroid medication or from the overproduction of cortisol by the adrenal glands.

Symptoms of Cushing syndrome can vary but may include weight gain, particularly around the midsection and upper back (causing a rounded "buffalo hump" appearance), thinning of the skin that bruises easily, stretch marks on the abdomen, thighs, and breasts, fatigue, muscle weakness, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, irritability, anxiety, or depression, and irregular or absent menstrual periods in women.