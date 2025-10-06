/Tom Holland to play a fugitive lawyer in Jason Bateman’s adaptation of The Partner

Hollywood is gearing up for another gripping courtroom drama as Ozark creator Jason Bateman takes the director’s chair for The Partner, a film adaptation of John Grisham’s bestselling 1997 novel. According to a report by Deadline, Spider-Man star Tom Holland is in advanced talks to play the lead role in the upcoming Universal Pictures project.

A legal thriller with a twist

Based on Grisham’s classic legal novel, The Partner follows Patrick Lanigan, a young lawyer at a prestigious Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death to escape his corrupt workplace. Before vanishing, he steals $90 million from a shady client, leaving behind his wife, newborn daughter, and a carefully staged car crash. Years later, while living a quiet life in South America, Patrick’s past catches up to him when his former client and the FBI close in, forcing him to confront the life he abandoned.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: AESPA being mocked by netizens over 2026 Grammy Awards

Holland to star and co-produce

Tom Holland, known for his charismatic portrayal of Marvel’s Spider-Man, is not only set to star but will also produce the film under his banner, Billy 17, alongside his brother Harry Holland and producer Will South.

Bateman behind the camera

Jason Bateman, who won an Emmy for directing Ozark, will bring his sharp storytelling instincts to the legal thriller. He will also executive produce The Partner through his company Aggregate Films, with longtime collaborator Michael Costigan. Bateman’s previous directorial works include Bad Words and The Family Fang, both praised for their darkly comedic tone and character-driven narratives.

From page to screen

John Grisham’s The Partner was one of the best-selling novels of 1997 and remains a favourite among fans of legal thrillers. While several of Grisham’s works, such as The Firm, A Time to Kill, and The Pelican Brief, became major box-office successes, The Partner has taken decades to reach the screen. A previous adaptation attempt led by The Blind Side director John Lee Hancock never materialized, but with Bateman now steering the project, the story is finally coming to life for a new generation.

Production and studio details

The movie is being developed by Universal Pictures, with production executives Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell overseeing the project. Jonathan Eirich and Nick Reynolds of Rideback are also attached as producers, while John Grisham and David Gernert will serve as executive producers.

What’s next for Holland and Bateman

Holland’s slate remains packed with high-profile projects. He will soon appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026), sharing screen space with Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway. He’s also expected to return as Peter Parker in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bateman, meanwhile, continues to balance his acting and directing careers. He recently starred alongside Jude Law in Netflix’s Black Rabbit, directing two episodes of the thriller series, and remains a popular podcast host with SmartLess.