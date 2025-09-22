Ever since Marvel had dropped a sneak peek of Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to witness the actor on screen in his Spider-Man suit. With filming in swing, accidents are bound to happen, and regarding this, the Hollywood star has reportedly been injured on the sets. Let's delve into the details to know more.

More details on Tom Holland being injured on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

According to a Deadline report, the accident on the sets occurred on Friday, September 19, and filming was halted immediately. Reportedly, Tom Holland was hospitalized for a mild concussion and was treated. A source has reported that the actor will be taking a break out of precaution, but it is expected that he will be returning for the filming in a few days.

The main reason behind the accident was the stunt gone wrong. Reports suggest that no one else was injured during the shoot, and a meeting has been scheduled to adjust the filming plans.

All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, upcoming film in the superhero franchise, is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. It is the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series and is followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021. It is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The movie will also likely lead into the events of Avengers: Doomsday, possibly in one of its post-credits scenes similar to the recently released The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.