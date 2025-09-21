/Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur faces backlash for its title, find out why

The members of the Yadav community have organised a protest in Gurugram against the title of actor Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie '120 Bahadur', which offers a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war.

The Yadav community has blocked the roads in Gurugram to express their displeasure with the title of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film. They have been demanding a change in the title of the movie from 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir to highlight the history of the Yadav community in the war.



Mahendra Singh Patwari, one of the protesters, expressed the Yadav community's demand, saying that Farhan Akhtar's movie '120 Bahadur' should be changed to '120 Veer Ahir', and it should also end with a tribute to the "martyrs" of the Yadav community.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



While talking to ANI, Mahendra Singh Patwari said, "I am a member of the Ahir Regiment. Our demand is that the name of '120 Bahadur' be changed to '120 Veer Ahir'. Our martyrs should be named in the movie, and the movie should end with a tribute; otherwise, this protest will take a larger form on 26 October."



Another protestor, identified as Tarun, claims that Farhan Akhtar's film is allegedly trying to suppress the history of the Yadav's. He requested that the makers change the title of the movie; otherwise, they would boycott the movie.



"Yadav community has gathered here today. We have no complaints with the government. We are just opposing Farhan Akhtar starrer '120 Bahadur'. Our ancestors have sacrificed a lot for the country, but in this movie, the focus is on someone else. Our request is that either the title of the movie be changed to '120 Bahadur Ahir', or we will boycott the movie. This film is trying to suppress the history of Yadavs. When this movie is released in the South belt, then they will be unaware of Yadav's history due to the title," said Tarun while speaking to ANI.



'120 Bahadur' was first announced in September 2024, with Farhan unveiling his look as Major Shaitan Singh. The project is billed as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.

Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the makers have seamlessly recreated the war front. From the frozen terrains to battlefield silence, every frame carries weight.



The official teaser of '120 Bahadur' starring Farhan Akhtar was unveiled last month, offering a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war.



Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen in a special appearance opposite Farhan.



Set against the backdrop of the legendary Battle of Rezang La, the teaser opens with rising tensions between India and China before Farhan's character declares, "Hum piche nahi hatenge (We will not step back)."



Echoing the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, another dialogue from the teaser reads: "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahi, balidan bhi mangti hai" (The uniform not just asks for courage, but also sacrifice).



The teaser pays tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who held their ground against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops.