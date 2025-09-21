/Zubeen Garg funeral: Wife Garima Saikia Garg breaks down while paying tribute

Guwahati bid a tearful farewell to Zubeen Garg as the mortal remains of singer arrived in Assam on Sunday morning. Thousands of fans gathered at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to welcome the artiste home one final time, with many breaking down in grief as the flower-decked ambulance carrying his body made its way out of the VIP exit.

The 52-year-old singer, who passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, was brought back to Guwahati for his last rites. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was present at the airport along with senior state officials. Visibly shattered, she struggled to hold back her tears as her husband’s body was taken away in a glass casket.

Fans gather to pay tribute

From the airport, Zubeen’s mortal remains were taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium), where thousands of admirers lined up to offer their last respects. Many fans were seen holding posters, flowers, and candles, chanting his songs in a final farewell. The Assam government later announced that the stadium would remain open throughout the night so people could continue to pay tribute.

Wife Garima Saikia Garg's video

A heartbreaking video shared by ANI on social media captured Garima Saikia Garg breaking down beside the casket. She was seen placing her hand on the glass, unable to contain her emotions, while women around her tried to console her. The post was captioned, “Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg pays a tearful tribute to her husband, at their residence in Guwahati.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers condolences

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited the grieving family along with his wife Riniki. Sharing pictures on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.” Earlier, Sarma had announced that Garg’s body would remain at Sarusajai for public homage both day and night.

The end of an era

Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing has left a deep void in India’s music and film industry. Known for timeless hits like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, the Assamese singer was also a celebrated actor, music director, and cultural ambassador for the Northeast. He is survived by his wife Garima and their son, Gautam.