/Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: South Indian celebrities who have received the honour

Over the decades, several legands from South India have been bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors, filmmakers, and cinema lovers.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, is the highest honour in Indian cinema, celebrating lifetime achievements and extraordinary contributions to the industry. Recently, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was named the recipient of the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Here’s a look at the South Indian legends who have received this recognition over the years.
Renowned filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter BN Reddy became the first South Indian to receive the award. Known for classics like Bangaru Papa and Bhagya Rekha, he also won the Padma Bhushan in the same year. His socially conscious storytelling helped shape Telugu cinema in its early decades.
LV Prasad contributed significantly to Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema as a director, producer, and actor. Apart from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, his works like Mangaiyar Thilakam and Khilona earned him national and Filmfare honours.
B Nagi Reddy, known for producing evergreen hits like Mayabazar and Gundamma Katha, left an indelible mark on Telugu and Kannada cinema. He also ventured into Hindi cinema and was celebrated for his ability to blend entertainment with strong narratives.
With a career spanning seven decades, ANR was a cornerstone of Telugu cinema. Apart from his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. His performances in Sudigundalu and Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu remain iconic.
Popularly known as “Annavaru,” Rajkumar was the cultural ambassador of Karnataka. A phenomenal actor and singer, he starred in films like Satya Harishchandra and Bhakta Prahlada. He also received the Padma Bhushan and was later recommended for the Bharat Ratna.
Legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, who acted in nearly 300 films across multiple languages, was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1996. Known for his unmatched dialogue delivery and screen presence, he was also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan.
One of the finest filmmakers in India, Adoor Gopalakrishnan elevated Malayalam cinema with films like Anantharam and Mukhamukham. Winner of 17 National Film Awards, his craft brought global recognition to India’s parallel cinema movement.
Listed in the Guinness World Records for producing the largest number of films, D Ramanaidu made over 150 movies across 13 Indian languages. His versatility and passion earned him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2009.
A revolutionary filmmaker in Tamil cinema, K Balachander gave Indian cinema stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Known for films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Apoorva Raagangal, his bold narratives and progressive themes redefined South Indian cinema.
Acclaimed director K Viswanath combined art and tradition with films like Shankarabharanam and Sankhyaabaram. His films often highlighted classical music, dance, and societal issues, earning him global appreciation.
One of the most celebrated stars in Indian film history, Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019. From Baashha to Enthiran, his charisma has transcended language barriers, making him a cultural phenomenon across India and beyond.
With a career spanning almost five decades and over 360 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, Mohanlal’s versatility and dedication have made him one of Indian cinema’s most respected figures. The honour will be conferred during the 71st National Film Awards on September 23, 2025.