/Salman Khan injured during Battle of Galwan Shoot in Ladakh, to resume Mumbai schedule soon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sustained minor injuries while filming his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. Despite the challenges of sub-zero temperatures and low oxygen levels, the actor completed the high-altitude schedule and is now preparing to resume the next leg of shooting in Mumbai starting next week.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley; a brutal confrontation fought without firearms. It is remembered as one of the most intense border skirmishes in recent history.



Gruelling shoot in harsh terrain

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Ladakh schedule tested the limits of the entire cast and crew. The team filmed for 45 days at real locations, with Salman Khan on set for 15 of those days. A source revealed, “The shoot happened in temperatures below minus 10 degrees. Salman battled through harsh conditions and even minor injuries but continued to deliver action and dramatic sequences.”

Though the actor is currently on a short break to recover, he is expected to be back on set in Mumbai soon. The Mumbai schedule is set to be one of the most crucial phases of the project, blending high-octane action with emotionally charged storytelling. Director Apoorva Lakhia reportedly plans to capture some of the most moving and pivotal moments of the narrative during this phase.

Salman Khan’s intense first look

In July, Salman treated fans to a motion poster of Battle of Galwan, showcasing his rugged avatar, a bloodied face, a thick moustache, and piercing eyes filled with determination. The striking visuals heightened anticipation for what promises to be one of his most powerful roles to date.

A cinematic tribute to Indian soldiers

With Chitrangda Singh starring alongside Salman Khan, the film aims to deliver a raw and stirring tribute to the courage of India’s armed forces. The release date remains under wraps, but an official announcement is expected soon.